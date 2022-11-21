Jermod McCoy commits to Oregon State Football

Jermod McCoy is a 6-foot-1, 175-pound wide receiver from Whitehouse, Texas. The 2023 recruit is very talented and also held offers from Tulane, Air Force, Army and many others. He announced his decision on Twitter Monday morning.

Jermod McCoy has all the tools to be an outstanding wide receiver for the Beavers. He plays both ways in high school (DB). And is also a center fielder for his baseball team. McCoy is elusive and has great hands. His high school quarterback is a lefty and often takes deep shots to McCoy really getting air on the ball so McCoy can utilize his speed and get under it. Jermod McCoy will be a welcome addition to the team when he arrives in Corvallis.

The Beavers 2023 recruiting class is shaping up to be a talented class. Jermod McCoy joins big names like Kelze Howard, Montrel Hatten and Aidan Chiles. Check out the full list of 2023 commits here.