Oregon State MBB: Beavers Push Duke to the Limit in 54-51 Loss

While the rest of us were stuffing turkeys and mashing potatoes, the Oregon State Men’s Basketball team was playing in their biggest game of the season. The Beavers took on eighth ranked Duke in the first game of the Phil Knight Legacy tournament. Oregon State gave Duke a tough challenge, but the Blue Devils prevailed in the end, winning 54-51. Oregon State falls to 3-2 on the season.

Dzmitry Ryuny got the Beavers on the scoreboard first with a three pointer, and hit a second a few minutes later to keep them in front. Jordan Pope also nailed a three to maintain the Beaver lead, but Duke would not be denied. A three pointer from Duke’s Dariq Whitehead with 12:44 left in the first gave the Blue Devils their first lead of the game.

Duke couldn’t put the Beavers away, however. A few minutes after the Blue Devils took the lead Rodrigue Andela took it back for the Beavers. The teams then traded the lead back forth, with OSU’s Dexter Akanno and Duke’s Jeremy Roach each hitting a three in the final minute of the half, with Duke up 29-27 as players headed to the locker rooms.

Jordan Pope tied things up for the Beavers at the start of the second, and then Chol Marial gave them the lead with a pair of free throws. A Dexter Akanno jumper gave the Beavers a six point lead with just 10 minutes left in the game, but Duke would not be denied. Duke eventually tied the game up with a Kyle Filipowki three, and Jeremy Roach then gave the Blue Devils the lead back.

They wouldn’t relinquish the lead for the rest of the game. Oregon State kept things close, but unfortunately there shots just wouldn’t fall. Down three with seconds on the clock, A Dexter Akanno three point attempt bounced off the rim, ending the game in a 54-51 Duke victory.

Two Beavers broke into double digits in the low scoring game. Jordan Pope led the team with 14 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists. Dexter Akanno was right behind him with 12 points, 2 rebounds and 1 assist. Dzmitry Ryuny rounded out the top scorers, with 8 points, 5 rebounds and one assist.

Later today the Beavers will take on the Florida Gators in the loser’s bracket of the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament, with tip off set for 6 PM PT. The Beavers final game of the tournament will be Sunday, with the opponent and time to be determined.