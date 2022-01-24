Quick Links: Jade Carey, Beaver Baseball #11 in preseason poll and more

After an exciting weekend of Beaver sports, here’s your quick roundup of events from the past couple days.

Jade Carey dominates the weekend

There’s been a lot of excitement around having Olympic gold-medalist, Jade Carey, in Corvallis competing for Oregon State. In fact, according to John Canzano reported that Carey’s signed the biggest NIL deal in the state of Oregon ($200k). Jade Carey and the rest of the team lived up to the hype this weekend knocking off UCLA and UC Davis in a three-way competition.

Jade Carey was electric setting a school record in all-around competition. Carey’s score was also a season high nationally for all-around. Check out the highlights below courtesy of the Pac-12 Network.

Beavs took the W in front of the home crowd.



Led by Jade Carey’s new school record of 39.800 in all-around, No. 19 @BeaverGym claimed a 197.000-196.300 victory over UCLA.#GoBeavs | #Pac12Gym pic.twitter.com/FOd0oh5AZi — Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) January 24, 2022

Oregon State Baseball #11 in Preseason Poll

Baseball America released their preseason top 25 poll this morning. The Beavers checked in at #11. Last season Oregon State finished with a record of 37-24 (16-14 in Pac-12) and they lost in the postseason (regionals). Will 2022 be Mitch Canham’s best season as head coach?

The College Top 25 is https://t.co/wHqv6raJgo — Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) January 24, 2022

Oregon State Football hires Anthony Perkins

It was reported yesterday that Oregon State football would hire Anthony Perkins as the school’s next corners coach. Jonathan Smith made it official Monday morning. With Trent Bray hired as the full time defensive coordinator the Beavs had an opening on their defense. It’s unclear how the duties will be shared with Blue Adams currently the Beavs secondary coach though.

I’m excited to introduce Coach Perkins to the Beaver Family! pic.twitter.com/4h7ZfjFdYd — Jonathan Smith (@Coach_Smith) January 24, 2022

Sources: Oregon State is expected to hire Anthony Perkins as the school's next corners coach. He's a veteran coach with experience the last three years at Colorado State. He spent the two years prior with the Tampa Bay Bucs and has coached at Ohio University and Indiana St. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 23, 2022

That’s all for now, check back later for more updates.