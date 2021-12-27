Oregon State Football: Recruiting Update (2023 Offensive Prospects)

The 2022 early signing period is in the books. Oregon State signed one of their best recruiting classes in years and while the coaching staff will keep adding to the 2022 class either via the regular signing period or the transfer portal; Jonathan Smith and company are also turning their attention to the 2023 recruiting class. Here’s some of the top prospects offensively that Beaver fans should know:

1) Jaden Rashada - Quarterback

With Sam Vidlak hitting the transfer portal Oregon State is looking for their ‘quarterback of the future’. Jaden Rashada has the talent to step into a starting role immediately. He’s one of the top players in the nation for the 2023 class and would be one of the highest ranked recruits to ever commit to Oregon State. The Beavs will face an uphill battle as they vie for his services, but he did recently release his top 12 schools and Oregon State was on the list.

Gods plan not mine, all glory to him! Merry Christmas! pic.twitter.com/8I2rrAItBi — Jaden Rashada 5️⃣ (@jadenrashada) December 25, 2021

2) Gabarri Johnson - Quarterback

Continuing the hunt for a star quarterback, the Beavers are putting the full-court press on for Gabarri Johnson from Tacoma Washington. Johnson is the top QB recruit in the pacific northwest and is considered a top-200 recruit nationally in the 2023 class.

3) Brayden Dorman - Quarterback

Brayden Dorman is a big quarterback (almost 6-foot-5) and he’s got a cannon for an arm. The Colorado Springs native is a four-star recruit and has a plethora of offers already. As it stands now it seems like Wisconsin and Oregon State are the two schools at the top of his list.

4) Rashid Williams - Wide Receiver

Rashid Williams is a highly skilled WR from Pittsburg, California. The four star recruit is considered a top-250 recruit nationally. Jonathan Smith and his staff are not afraid to swing for the fences (especially for players to plug into their high-powered offense). The last top-300 recruit to commit to Oregon State out of high school was Isaiah Hodgins, but keep an eye out for Rashid Williams.

5) Kelby Valsin - Wide Receiver

Kelby Valsin is the younger brother of current Oregon State football player Jimmy Valsin III. Jimmy just wrapped up his freshman season with the Beavers. Kelby like his brother is a big target at wide receiver, but is still super fast. Kelby could develop into the outside threat that the team desperately needs. The Beavers will face stiff competition in their recruitment of Kelby though as he already has offers from: Stanford, Pittsburgh, Kansas, Texas Tech, UAB & Oregon State.

6) Landen Hatchett - Offensive Line

Landen Hatchett is a dominant interior lineman who is not afraid to knock guys around at the point of attack. The Washington native from Ferndale (super far north in Washington) already has an impressive offer sheet that includes schools like: Michigan, Oklahoma, Washington, Oregon etc etc. Jim Michalczik sees his potential though and will be recruiting him hard until he makes a decision.

7) Heath Ozaeta - Offensive Tackle

Staying in the state of Washington, leads us to a big time offensive tackle from Mount Si High School. Heath Ozaeta is a 6-foot-6, 270-pound tackle. Ozaeta excels on the football field and in the classroom and has already recieved offers from: Stanford, Cal, Princeton, Utah and Oregon State. Joshua Gray and Brandon Kipper won’t be around forever and Oregon State staff will be looking for Heath Ozaeta to join the program as a potential successor.

8) Jacob Anderson - Offensive Tackle

Jacob Anderson is making a name for himself has an offensive lineman from Billings, Montana. Anderson has the ideal frame for a offensive tackle at the next level. And he’s already received offers from Oregon State and Baylor. I’m not sure how often college coaches make it to Montana for recruiting visits, but my hunch is that Anderson will be the top recruit in the state and have to fight off college recruiters this time next year.

9) Tybo Rogers - Running Back

Tybo Rogers from Bakersfield, California is a dual-threat on the football field. The slot-receiver/RB is electric with the ball in his hands. The speedy playmaker has five offers including Oregon State, Washington and Colorado. And should add plenty more offers over the next year.

10) Riley Williams - Tight End

Riley Williams is the undisputed top high school player in the state of Oregon. The Central Catholic tight end looks unstoppable at times. Oregon State and Oregon will both bring out the red carpet to keep him in-state; but schools like Ohio State, Michigan, USC have all already offered. Currently Riley Williams is considered the sixth best tight end in the 2023 class, but I think he might end up being considered the top TE recruit.

Currently Oregon State has just two verbal commits for the 2023 recruiting class. Both are talented tight ends from Washington State. Look for the number to increase after the recruiting dead period is over (mid-January). Also stay tuned for recruiting update part 2, which will focus on the defensive side of the ball (dropping later this week).