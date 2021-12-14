Oregon State Football: Early Signing Day Preview

The NCAA Early Signing Period opens tomorrow, and the Beavers have set up one of their most promising recruiting classes in years. Rivals.com has Oregon State ranked 47th overall in their 2022 recruiting class rankings, and fifth best in the Pac-12. 16 Players are expected to sign for Oregon State tomorrow. Here’s a quick look at what to expect.

Beaver Commits

Ryan Cooper - CB: College of San Mateo (San Mateo, CA)

Nathan Elu - OT: Junipero Serra (San Mateo, CA)

Takari Hickle - DL: Tenino (Tenino, WA)

Melvin Jordan - LB: Calvary Christian (Clearwater, FL)

Dylan Lopez - OL: IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL)

Carlos Mack - DB: Clovis (Clovis, CA)

Mathias Malaki-Donaldson - DE: Oaks Christian (Westlake Village, CA)

Damien Martinez - RB: Lewisville (Lewisville, TX)

Sam Mason - DB: Charter Oak (Covina, CA)

Kord Shaw - LB: Bonneville (Ogden, UT)

Jacob Strand - OL: Canby (Canby, OR)

Noble Thomas Jr. - DB: University (Orange City, FL)

Travis Throckmorton - QB: Simi Valley (Simi Valley, CA)

Jack Velling - TE: Seattle Prep (Seattle, WA)

Luka Vincic - OL: Bothell (Bothell, WA)

Quincy Wright - DL: Duncanville (Duncanville, TX)

One thing that stands out on that list is the next crop of Offensive Linemen coming to Corvallis. O-Line has been a strength for the Beaves the past few seasons, and that looks to continue. Dylan Lopez may be the star of the recruiting class; ESPN has him rated as the number 2 center in the country. Lopez picked up offers from nearly every school in the Pac-12, and few other major programs including Kansas, Michigan State and Northwestern, but ended up choosing to become a Beaver.

The defense should also pick up some players with big potential. Mathias Malaki-Johnson is an incredible edge rusher, and was also offered by schools including Arizona, Arizona State, Florida State and LSU. USC is apparently still trying to flip Malaki-Johnson, so it would be nice to see the Beavers get him signed tomorrow.

Melvin Jordan could continue the Beavers recent run of elite linebackers. Rivals has him as the ninth best linebacker in the country, and its easy to see him becoming a featured player in new coordinator Trent Bray’s defense.

The next generation of offensive threats are also coming to Oregon State. Damien Martinez is a 6A Offensive Player of the Year out of Texas who also ran track, and should bring a lot of speed to the Beavers running game. Travis Throckmorton is a pro-style quarterback out of California who should compete for a starting job in a few seasons.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg for Oregon State. Expect a lot more news tomorrow as the Early Signing Period opens up.