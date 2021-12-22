Way too early 2022 Depth Chart & Roster News

Despite the season officially ending for Oregon State football; there’s been a plethora of activity. Trent Bray was hired as the full time defensive coordinator. Avery Roberts and Teagan Quitoriano declared for the NFL draft. Sam Vidlak entered the transfer portal. Jonathan Smith and company signed their best recruiting class. And despite the outcome, Oregon State football played in their first bowl game in eight years. It’s been a busy week!

There’s obviously going to be more roster changes in the next nine months. There are a bunch of “juniors” on the football team guys like: Jaydon Grant, Rezjohn Wright, Brandon Kipper, B.J. Baylor etc etc. And while they will all have another year of eligibility (Covid season), do they want to be super seniors like Trevon Bradford, Nathan Eldridge and Andrzej Hughes-Murray were this season?

You also can’t forget about the transfer portal. It would be odd if Oregon State didn’t lose/add a few more players. Despite the fluidity of Oregon State’s football roster, I took a stab at the depth chart for next season:

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Chance Nolan Tristan Gebbia Ben Gulbranson Travis Throckmorton

Running Back

BJ Baylor Trey Lowe Deshaun Fenwick Isaiah Newell Damir Collins Damien Martinez

Wide Receiver

Tre’Shaun Harrison Anthony Gould Jesiah Irish

Wide Receiver

Zeriah Beason Champ Flemings -OR- Makiya Tongue

Wide Receiver

Tyjon Lindsey Silas Bolden John Dunmore

Tight End

Jake Overman Jack Velling Ralph Taufa’asau

Tight End

Luke Musgrave J.T. Byrne Tommy Spener

Left Tackle

Joshua Gray Marco Brewer

Left Guard

Jake Levengood Tyler Morano

Center

Tanner Miller Dakota Napierkowski

Right Guard

Heneli Bloomfield Cooper Darling

Right Tackle

Brandon Kipper Taliese Fuaga Jason White

DEFENSE

Defensive End

Simon Sandberg Sione Lolohea Omarion Fa’amoe

Defensive Tackle

Alexander Skelton Cody Anderson Quincy Wright

Defensive End

Isaac Hodgins James Rawls Tavis Shippen

Outside Linebacker

Riley Sharp John McCartan Ryan Franke Cade Brownholtz

Inside Linebacker

Kyrei Fisher Easton Mascarenas Semisi Saluni Junior Walling

Inside Linebacker

Omar Speights Jack Colletto John Miller Melvin Jordan

Outside Linebacker

Andrew Chatfield Jr Cory Stover Shane Kady Mathias Malaki-Donaldson

Cornerback

Alex Austin Skyler Thomas Noble Thomas

Safety

Alton Julian Akili Arnold

Safety

Kitan Oladapo Ian Massey Wynston Russell

Nickel

Jaydon Grant Ron Hardge III Ryan Cooper

Cornerback

Rejzohn Wright Ron Hardge III Arnez Madison

SPECIAL TEAMS

Kicker

Everett Hayes Atticus Sappington

Punter

Luke Loecher Josh Green

Long Snapper

Dylan Black Cameron Landes

Holder

Luke Loecher Josh Green

Punt Returner

Jesiah Irish Anthony Gould

Kick Returner

Champ Flemings Jesiah Irish -OR- Silas Bolden

Looking ahead to next season a lot will be riding on the decisions of a few key players. If B.J. Baylor, Rejzohn Wright, Jaydon Grant and others all decide to move on there could be some growing pains. The Beavers will need to replace a few key starters on the offensive line, but if anyone is up for the challenge it’s Jim Michalczik. And while the offense was very good this season, it needs a quarterback to step up to take it to the next level. Is that Chance Nolan? Tristian Gebbia? Ben Gulbranson? Someone else?

On defense Oregon State is developing and bringing in some much needed defensive line talent. Trent Bray hinted that the Beavs might mix-and-match different defensive formations. While linebackers still look like the strength of this defense moving forward, it does seem like the other position groups are catching up. Specifically in the secondary players like: Kitan Oladapo, Alex Austin, Alton Julian & Akili Arnold were all very good this season and should be key contributors moving forward. Let’s hope Oregon State can keep building on their progress from the past few seasons and look forward to an even brighter 2022.