Utah State defeats Oregon State, 24-13

The Beavers first possession was explosive, but it set up fans for an extremely frustrating bowl game experience. The Utah State Aggies settling in after the Beavers first touchdown drive and managed to win all three phases of the game from that point forward. Oregon State really shot themselves in the foot with penalties and undisciplined football all around. While it was tough to see the Beavs lose a game where they gained more yards and won the possession battle; it was still a good season overall. Here’s how the LA Bowl unfolded:

FIRST HALF

The Beavers first three plays were the highlight of the game for me. Here’s how they scored their only touchdown: first a BJ Baylor run for 12-yards, a 39-yard Zeriah Beason catch and then a Jesiah Irish 20-yard touchdown off the fly sweep (7-0 Beavers). Unfortunately football games last longer than one minute. Utah State’s quarterback Logan Bonner looked hobbled after hurting his knee during one play, but the tide really started to turn in the Aggies favor when back-up QB Cooper Legas came in for hist first ever touchdown pass. It was a 62-yard touchdown strike to Deven Thompkins. A play that wasn’t called, but Cooper Legas check into. After an Oregon State field goal, Legas lead the Aggies on another touchdown drive. This time it was capped off by Calvin Tyler Jr bouncing off of tacklers (14-10 USU).

SECOND HALF

Oregon State held the Aggies to a field goal to start the 2nd half, which felt like a win at the time. Everett Hayes missed a 44-yarder shortly afterwards and then Utah State added another long touchdown drive to take a commanding 24-10 lead. Oregon State’s defense started playing with some more energy in the 4th quarter, but it was too little too late. It just seemed like every time Oregon State might generate some momentum they would get a costly penalty or have a costly turnover or sack. Late in the game Oregon State’s defense recovered a fumble in the endzone, but Chance Nolan quickly threw an interception to put the game away for good.

TAKEAWAYS