Trent Bray officially hired as Defensive Coordinator

It’s official football coach Jonathan Smith announced tonight that the team is promoting Trent Bray to defensive coordinator, removing the interim tag from his title.

Coach Smith went on to add “Coach Bray has proven himself to be the coach I want to lead our defense moving forward,” Smith said. “He has the confidence, leadership qualities and passion to make Oregon State better on the field and off.”

Trent Bray had this to say about the promotion “I am humbled and honored to be named Defensive Coordinator at Oregon State. I love this place, and I love the student-athletes that I am privileged to work with every day. I am excited to work with our great coaching staff to help us get better every day. I want to thank Scott Barnes and Coach Smith for believing in me for this opportunity.”

Trent Bray (39) is younger than Jonathan Smith (42), but he’s already in his seventh year as a coach for Oregon State. Previously he was the linebackers coach and the Beavers have had exceptional linebacker play during his timeframe. Look for Jonathan Smith and company to hire a new linebackers coach sometime after the LA Bowl. Read more about Trent Bray’s promotion on OSUBeavers.com here.