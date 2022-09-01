Oregon State Beavers In the NFL: Who Made The Cut?

NFL teams made their final roster cuts Tuesday afternoon, and since then have been shuffling players around and making practice squad moves. Here’s the status on all the Beavers who have made the cut.

Blake Brandel - Tackle, Minnesota Vikings

After being placed on the practice squad to start his first two seasons in the NFL, Brandel made the Vikings 53 man roster ahead of the season. Brandel will serve as offensive line depth, lining up at left tackle behind starter Christian Darrishaw.

Brandin Cooks - Wide Receiver, Houston Texans

Despite the chaos in the Texans front office, Cooks signed a two year contract extension with Houston earlier this year. Cooks should be the number one receiving option for starting quarterback Davis Mills as the Texans move on from the Deshaun Watson era.

Last season, with Mills under center, Cooks put up 1,037 receiving yards and 6 receiving. That was his second season over 1,000 with the Texans, and the sixth in his career. Houston is still something of a mess, but Cooks remains a dangerous playmaker, and should be bright spot on the team.

Isaiah Dunn - Cornerback, Seattle Seahawks

Dunn appeared in 13 games for the Jets in 2021, and after being released by New York during final roster cuts, found an immediate home on the Seahawks. Expect Seattle to use him for depth while they rebuild their secondary.

Sean Harlow - Guard/Center, Arizona Cardinals

Harlow has shuffled around the league, mostly on practice squads, for a few seasons now, but has found a spot on a Cardinals team that sorely lacks offensive line depth. His versatility has been a boon for the Cards, who used him as a guard and center during the 2021 season. With starting center Rodney Harrison currently questionable, Harlow could see action early this year.

Johnny Hekker - Punter, Carolina Panthers

Fresh off of winning a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams, Hekker became a surprise free agent when the team released him back in March to clear cap space. Hekker found a home with Carolina, and should still be a valuable special teams contributor.

Isaiah Hodgins - Wide Receiver, Buffalo Bills

Despite a competitive preseason, Hodgins didn’t make the Bills final 53 man roster. He was signed to the practice squad, and should an opportunity arise, could be the first receiver in line to get a call up. Hodgins saw a few snaps in 2021, but was never targeted.

Sean Mannion - Quarterback, Seattle Seahawks

After being cut by the Vikings, Mannion immediately found a new job in Seattle, as the Seahawks signed him to their practice squad. Mannion spent some time in Seattle last season before the Seahawks cut him and he signed with the Vikings. He got a start last year after Kirk Cousins missed a game due to Covid-19, but has yet to see much time on the field during his NFL career. That probably won’t change much this season, with the Seahawks planning to use Geno Smith and Drew Lock as their starters.

Steven Nelson - Cornerback, Houston Texans

After a season with the Eagles, Nelson signed a two year deal with the Texans earlier this year. Nelson should bring a veteran presence to a Texans secondary that struggled mightily last season, finishing the year ranked last in the league by Pro Football Focus. Houston has invested a lot into improving this unit, drafting two defensive backs in the first two rounds of this year’s drafts, and signing Nelson and a handful of other veterans to the team.

It may take some time for the group to gel, but Nelson should be a bright spot. He’ll be a starter at cornerback for the Texans, and should be valuable as a mentor to the younger players the team just picked up.

Jordan Poyer - Safety, Buffalo Bills

Last season Poyer was named to the NFL All-Pro team for the first time in his career. With five interceptions and three sacks, Poyer was one of the best defensive players in the league last year, and this year should be a key part of the defense as the Bills hope to finally get back to the Super Bowl.

Poyer may have a slow start to the season unfortunately, as he injured his elbow in training camp last month. Poyer believes he should be ready to go week 1, and if he is up to full speed the Bills should once again contend for the best defense in the league.

Teagan Quitoriano - Tight End, Houston Texans

Quitoriano was drafted by the Texans earlier this year, but his training camp was limited by a knee injury. The Texans have placed him on short term injured reserve, but it seems like they expect to use him as a primarily blocking tight end this season. Hopefully he gets healthy soon.

Isaac Seumalo - Guard, Philadelphia Eagles

Last year Seumalo’s season was cut short by a Lisfranc injury in Week 3. This season, the Eagles have made some changes to their offensive line, but Seumalo should still be a key piece of the puzzle. Philadelphia has shifted him from the left side of the line to the right, pairing him with tackle Lane Johnson. Johnson has also struggled with injuries recently, but if he and Seumalo are back to full strength, Philly’s line should be in great shape this season.

Nahshon Wright - Cornerback, Dallas Cowboys

After being picked in the third round of 2021’s draft Wright played in 13 games with 1 start, but didn’t exactly shore up his position on the roster. After struggling during preseason, it looked like Wright might not make the cut in just his second season, but the Cowboys will be keeping him around as a depth option. He’ll need to make a big case for his place on the team this year.

That’s the current status of the Beavers around the league. If anyone gets signed to a roster or a practice squad, we’ll have an update for you.