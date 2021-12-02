Oregon State Basketball: Opponent Preview - California Golden Bears (Game 8)

California Golden Bears (3-4, 0-0)

Head Coach: Mark Fox (3rd Season, Overall: 25–41)

Mark Fox (3rd Season, Overall: 25–41) Points For: 64.7 PPG

64.7 PPG Points Against: 67.4 PPG

67.4 PPG Last Game/Streak: 65-57 Win vs. Fresno State (1W)

The Skinny

Andre Kelly (16.1 PPG)

Jordan Shepherd (13.1 PPG)

Grant Anticevich (11.6 PPG)

Joel Brown (7.1 PPG)

Jalen Celestine (4.7 PPG)

Kuany Kuany (4.0 PPG)

Makale Foreman (3.4 PPG)

Lars Thiemann (2.9 PPG)

Conference play kicks off in Berkeley for the Oregon State Beavers, who enter Thursday’s clash with California desperately in search of a much-needed win. Sitting at 1-6 on the campaign, with their only win coming back on November 9th over Portland State, it’s been over three weeks since the Beavers have tasted victory in their season debut.

Since then, it’s been a rocky road of close calls, stunning upsets and offensive liabilities, which has left Wayne Tinkle’s group wondering if they even can remember what winning feels like at the end of forty minutes. It’s a feeling that Beaver Nation is hoping changes as conference play now begins.

The good news (if there is any) for Oregon State is that California is one of the league’s least formidable foes at the moment, having already dropped games to UC-San Diego and UNLV already this year, in addition to losses against better competition like Florida and Seton Hall.

But still, the Golden Bears do have a strong trio leading the show, anchored by two stalwarts in Andre Kelly and Grant Anticevich and helped by Charlotte transfer Jordan Shepherd. Still though, this is a low-scoring California group who hasn’t shown too many signs of turning it around. If the Beavers want to get back on track, this battle with the Golden Bears may be the best time to get themselves going.

Game Information