Oregon State WBB: Beavers Take Down Pacific 76-72

After dropping two games in the Daytona Invitational over the weekend, the Beavers returned to Corvallis needing a win. They had to pull out all the stops to get one against the Pacific Tigers, who almost pulled off a huge upset over the 23rd ranked Beavers. Pacific led with just minutes left in the game, but the Beavers managed to come back and get the win, 76-72. They are now 4-2 on the season.

Pacific’s speed was a problem for the Beavers for most of the game. The Tigers scored 29 points on the fast break, compared to the Beavers 6. That was aided by a massive turnover differential in favor of Pacific, who scored 17 points off of 15 Beaver turnovers. Pacific only turned the ball over 5 times, resulting in 0 points for the Beavers.

The tone for the game was set early, with Oregon State jumping out to a lead with a balanced attack and solid three point shooting. They struggled to control Pacific however, and a quick run from the Tigers cut the Oregon State lead to just 2 after the first quarter, 19-17. The second quarter was much the same, but an aggressive Pacific defense caused the Beavers to struggle with their shots. Oregon State clung on to a 30-29 lead at halftime.

Taylor Jones led a big Oregon State run to start the second half, but Pacific’s speed continued to be an issue. The Beavers started to get into foul trouble as they tried to slow down the Tigers, and a pair of free throws from Pacific’s Liz Smith, following a fast break, tied the game up headed into the final quarter.

After a Beaver turnover a three from Pacific’s Anaya James gave the Tigers their first lead since the first quarter. Oregon State battled back, but Pacific held the lead for most of the final period. With three minutes left Pacific was up 5, before Oregon State finally got their momentum back.

Greta Kampschroeder and Ellie Mack both got free throw opportunities, and both went 2-2 to cut the deficit to one, and a Talia Von Oelhoffen three put the Beavers back in front. Pacific managed to tie the game with 45 seconds left, but an Ellie Mack layup and some Von Oelhoffen free threes sealed the Beaver win, 76-72.

Talia Von Oelhoffen led the Beavers in scoring with 18 points and 5 assists. Taylor Jones finished with 15 points and 5 rebounds. Ellie Mack rounded out the top scorers with 10 points, 4 rebounds and 1 assist. Kennedy Brown finished with just 5 points, but put up an impressive defensive performance, with 13 rebounds, 2 steals and 1 blocked shot.

The Beavers will be out of action for the weekend, with their next game coming on Friday, December 10th. They’ll be travelling to West Long Branch, New Jersey there they’ll be taking on Monmouth. The following Sunday, December 12th, they’ll be in Philadelphia to face Villanova.