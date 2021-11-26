Oregon State Signs Jonathan Smith To Six Year Extension

With the Beavers set to attend their first bowl game since 2013, Oregon State University has taken steps to ensure the program’s stability. Today the university announced it has signed head coach Jonathan Smith to a six year contract extension.

Smith is now locked up through the 2027 season. After the Beavers’ success this season, Smith’s name had started to pop up as a potential candidate for head coaching vacancies. In particular, he drew a lot of attention from Washington fans after the departure of head coach Skip Lake a few weeks ago. Smith was previously the Huskies’ quarterback coach.

Today’s announcement should put any rumors to rest, at least for a few years. After taking over following the disastrous tenure of Gary Anderson, Smith has put together a 16-26 overall record and has finally secured a winning season for the Beavers. Here’s hoping the next six seasons are just as exciting as this one.