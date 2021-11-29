Oregon State Men’s Soccer: Beavers Advance To Elite 8 With 1-0 Win Over New Hampshire

The #1 seeded Oregon State Men’s Soccer continued their run through the postseason Sunday night, taking down 16 seed New Hampshire to advance to the Elite 8 in the NCAA Championship Tournament. The Beavers will take on eight seed Clemson next Saturday with a trip to the final four on the line.

The lone goal of yesterday’s game came in the 10th minute, when Oregon State’s Mouhameth Thiam took a long pass from Tsiki Ntsabeleng and slipped it past the New Hampshire goalkeeper. After the Beavers held the Wildcats scoreless in the first half, New Hampshire mounted a more aggressive attack in the second, outshooting Oregon State 7-4. OSU goalkeeper Adrian Fernandez kept the score sheet clean, with a few diving saves along the way.

Check out Mouhameth Thiam's goal that put the Beavers up 1-0 over UNH!



: https://t.co/8DieybsSZH pic.twitter.com/7Rlme2bKX0 — Oregon State Men's Soccer (@BeaverMSoccer) November 29, 2021

Saturday’s Elite 8 matchup is set for 6:00 PM PT. Get down to Lorenz Field if you can to cheer the Beavers on to a trip to the Final Four.