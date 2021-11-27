Oregon tops Oregon State, 38-29

The Oregon Ducks dominated time of possession and had over 500 yards of offense to win the rivalry game in Autzen stadium. Oregon State played much better in the 2nd half, but had dug themselves too big of a hole to climb out of. Here’s how it all unfolded in the Ducks 38-29 victory.

FIRST HALF

Oregon State won the toss and deferred. Fans were cautiously optimistic that interim defensive coordinator, Trent Bray, had righted the ship defensively; but the Ducks proved to be a much more formidable opponent than the two previous match-ups. Oregon easily scored on a 75-yard drive to start the game. Overall the first half was a disaster as the Ducks held on to the ball for over 20 minutes and never punted. They took a 24-3 lead into the break.

SECOND HALF

Oregon State came out with a bit more energy in the 2nd half. They scored a touchdown on their first drive, but decided to go for two and failed. The Beavs forced their first punt of the game, but the offense was unable to capitalize on their second possession. That lead to another long Oregon touchdown drive putting the Ducks up 31-9. Things seemed grim at that point, but credit to the Beavers for fighting. Two long completions set up a BJ Baylor touchdown run on the next drive. Then the Beavers dialed up an onside kick that John Miller recovered. That lead to a strike from Chance Nolan to Trevon Bradford for back-to-back touchdowns. Unfortunately, Oregon State missed all their two point conversions and were still down 31-21. The Ducks put the game away with a final run-heavy touchdown drive. Oregon State scored a touchdown on their last possession, but not before Verone McKinley III was called for targeting, but it was reversed after replay?? Things got ugly after that, Anthony Gould’s helmet was ripped off and Tre’Shaun Harrion was ejected for his role in the skirmish. It was a frustrating end to a frustrating rivalry game.

TAKEAWAYS