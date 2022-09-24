Reser Stadium is going to be LOUD tonight as the (half) stadium is sold out. Hopefully you’ll be one of the 26,000+ people cheering on Oregon State tonight. If you couldn’t snag a ticket the game is being broadcast on the Pac-12 Network or you can watch the game with fellow fans at the Beaver Block Party.

To accommodate students and others who can't get a ticket for Saturday's game, Oregon State is putting up a big screen and sound system and hosting a watch party.



It will be located be located at Beaver Block Party, just outside Gill Coliseum. — Nick Daschel (@nickdaschel) September 23, 2022

FuboTV has the Pac-12 Network and they also offer a 7-day free trial. Sling TV is also a good option for getting the Pac-12 Network. In likely the last USC/Oregon State matchup the Beavs are looking to upset another top-10 Trojan team in Corvallis. Money has been pouring in and things have been wacky with this point-spread on this matchup.

More money has been wagered on Oregon State to cover the spread (now +6.5) vs. No. 7 USC than any CFB or NFL game so far this week at @CaesarsSports (h/t @TheMaxMeyer).



Book has taken a $110,000 bet on Oregon State, plus several five-figure wagers on the Beavers to cover — Ben Fawkes (@BFawkes22) September 22, 2022

Most bet games @BetMGM this weekend



1. Maryland - Michigan

2. USC - Oregon State

3. Clemson - Wake Forest pic.twitter.com/5EQ4y2BcES — Action Network Colleges (@ActionColleges) September 23, 2022

Here’s the details on how to watch Oregon State vs. USC tonight:

Game Date/Time:

Saturday September 24, 6:30 p.m PDT

Location:

Reser Stadium - Corvallis, Oregon

Channel:

Pac-12 Network

Game Notes:

Spread:

USC, -5.5

Radio Coverage:

TV:

