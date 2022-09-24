 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to Watch Oregon State vs. USC

How to watch Oregon State vs. USC in Reser Stadium

By Marcus Russell
NCAA Football: Oregon State at Oregon Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Reser Stadium is going to be LOUD tonight as the (half) stadium is sold out. Hopefully you’ll be one of the 26,000+ people cheering on Oregon State tonight. If you couldn’t snag a ticket the game is being broadcast on the Pac-12 Network or you can watch the game with fellow fans at the Beaver Block Party.

FuboTV has the Pac-12 Network and they also offer a 7-day free trial. Sling TV is also a good option for getting the Pac-12 Network. In likely the last USC/Oregon State matchup the Beavs are looking to upset another top-10 Trojan team in Corvallis. Money has been pouring in and things have been wacky with this point-spread on this matchup.

Here’s the details on how to watch Oregon State vs. USC tonight:

Game Date/Time:

  • Saturday September 24, 6:30 p.m PDT

Location:

  • Reser Stadium - Corvallis, Oregon

Channel:

  • Pac-12 Network

Game Notes:

Spread:

  • USC, -5.5

Radio Coverage:

TV:

Pregame Reading:

