Montana State At Oregon State: Game Thread

It’s Week 3 of the College Football Season and the Oregon State Beavers are 2-0. After a tough pair of games against Boise State and Fresno State, the Beavers will “host” the Montana State Bobcats at Providence Park in Portland this week.

You ready, Rose City? IT'S GAMEDAY!! pic.twitter.com/0Gk8zpDEES — Oregon State Football (@BeaverFootball) September 17, 2022

Last season the Bobcats were the runner up for the FCS Championship, so this could be a tougher match up for the Beavers than many are expecting. Montana State is also 2-0 this season, having pulled off dominant wins over McNeese State and Moorehead State. To find out more about the Bobcats, you can check out Building the Dam’s preseason preview, written by Marcus Russell.

The game kicks off at 5:00 PM PT, and will be aired by the Pac-12 Networks. This’ll be the place to post your reactions, so be sure to hang out with us in the comments.