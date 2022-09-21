Oregon State Men’s Basketball Reveals Non Conference Schedule

Last week the Pac-12 revealed the conference schedule for the 2022-23 Men’s Basketball season, and the Oregon State Beavers just revealed their non-conference schedule to give us a full look at who OSU will be playing.

11/7 - VS Tulsa

11/11 - VS Florida A&M

11/19 - VS Portland State

11/24 - VS Duke (in Portland, as part of the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament)

11/25 - TBD Opponent (in Portland, as part of the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament)

11/27 - TBD Opponent (in Portland, as part of the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament)

12/11 - @ Texas A&M

12/15 - VS Seattle

12/18 - VS Green Bay

12/21 - VS Denver

The season starts with the Tulsa Hurricane coming to Corvallis. After a couple more home games against Florida A&M and Portland State, the Beavers will head up to Portland to take on Duke in the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament. In the second round Oregon State will play either Florida or Xavier, and their final opponent will be one of Purdue, West Virginia, Portland State or Gonzaga.

After a short break for a couple conference games, Oregon State travel to College Station to take on Texas A&M in their biggest non-conference game of the season. They’ll then return to Corvallis to close out the non-conference portion of their schedule with a homestand featuring Seattle, Green Bay and Denver.

With the Beavers looking to bounce back after a rough 2021-22 season. There are some tough games in the non-conference schedule, but the team should have some time to get their feet under them before the hardest sections of the schedule get underway.