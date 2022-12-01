Oregon State WBB: Beavers Obliterate Southern in 53 Point Win

After a tough run in the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament over the weekend, Oregon State needed to snap itself out of a funk and get back to winning. They got back in a huge way Thursday morning, as they absolutely smothered the Southern Jaguars in an 89-36 win to improve to 5-2 on the season.

The Jaguars grabbed the first points of the game with a three pointer from Raven White, but Oregon State grabbed the lead with a layup from Jelena Mitrovic and a pair of threes from Bendu Yeaney and Talia von Oelhoffen. Southern hung tough for awhile, even tying the game up with 4 minutes left in the quarter, but the Beavers got a big run started to close out the first. Threes from Martha Pietsch, AJ Marotte and Lily Hansford helped to build a 24-13 lead as the quarter ended.

Oregon State kept the momentum up in the second quarter. Three back to back three pointers, from von Oelhoffen, Marotte, and von Oelhoffen again extended the Beaver lead to 23. The Beavers finished the first half up 24, 45-21.

Another von Oelhoffen three opened the second half. She hit another a few minute later to put the Beavs up 31, while the OSU kept the Southern attack locked down, limiting the Jaguars to just 8 points in the quarter. Jelena Mitrovic was especially effective at both finding points and setting up other Beavers in the third, helping power the team to a 67-29 lead.

Oregon State’s defense continued to bury the Jaguars in the final quarter. Southern managed just 7 points in the quarter, while OSU decisively won the rebounding game. Rebounding as a whole was a strength for the Beavers Thursday morning, as Jelena Mitrovic and Raegan Beers led the Beavers in out rebounding the Jaguars 44-28. While that was happening, OSU combined to score 22 in the final quarter, ending with a 53 point, 89-36 victory.

Beers and Mitrovic each finished the game with a double-double. Beers finished with 14 points, 10 rebounds and 1 assist, while Mitrovic added 10 points, 14 rebounds and 6 assists. Talia von Oelhoffen and AJ Marotte tied for the Beavs’ leading scorer, each with 15 points. Martha Pietsch also broke into double digit scoring, finishing the day with 10 points 4 rebounds and 6 assists.

The Beavers will be back in action Saturday afternoon, when Jackson State comes to Corvallis. Tip off is set for 12:00, with the game being aired on the Pac-12 Networks.