Oregon State Football Ranked #14 in final CFP Poll

It’s official Georgia, Michigan, TCU and Ohio State will compete in the college football playoffs.
Alabama was just left out of the playoffs at #5.
Oregon State football moved up one spot in the rankings after beating Oregon last weekend.
Six Pac-12 teams were ranked in total:
- Utah #8
- USC #10
- Washington #12
- Oregon State #14
- Oregon #15
- UCLA #18
Georgia, Michigan, TCU and Ohio State will compete in the college football playoffs.
The Beavers will find out their bowl game destination around 12:30pm today.
Loading comments...