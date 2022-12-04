 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Oregon State Football Ranked #14 in final CFP Poll

Oregon State will find out their bowl game and opponent soon

By Marcus Russell
Syndication: The Register Guard Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

It’s official Georgia, Michigan, TCU and Ohio State will compete in the college football playoffs.

Alabama was just left out of the playoffs at #5.

Oregon State football moved up one spot in the rankings after beating Oregon last weekend.

Six Pac-12 teams were ranked in total:

  • Utah #8
  • USC #10
  • Washington #12
  • Oregon State #14
  • Oregon #15
  • UCLA #18

The Beavers will find out their bowl game destination around 12:30pm today.

