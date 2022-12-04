Oregon State Football Ranked #14 in final CFP Poll

It’s official Georgia, Michigan, TCU and Ohio State will compete in the college football playoffs.

Alabama was just left out of the playoffs at #5.

Oregon State football moved up one spot in the rankings after beating Oregon last weekend.

Six Pac-12 teams were ranked in total:

Utah #8

USC #10

Washington #12

Oregon State #14

Oregon #15

UCLA #18

The Beavers will find out their bowl game destination around 12:30pm today.