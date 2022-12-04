Las Vegas Bowl: Oregon State vs Florida odds, times and more

Oregon State will play in the Las Vegas Bowl on December 17th. Brett McMurphy of the Action Network had the news first. They’ll face the Florida Gators (6-6) from the SEC at 4:30 PM.

Coming off an exciting rivalry game win over the Oregon Ducks, Oregon State is in position to get to double-digit wins (would be their first 10-win season since 2006).

It is the first ever meeting between the Gators and the Beavers. Florida has played a bunch of talented teams and have the talent themselves to beat anyone.

The Florida Gators struggled down the stretch though, but did beat Utah and South Carolina. Anthony Richardson is an exceptional quarterback and will test the Beavers defense. Montrell Johnson and Trevor Etienne are a formidable 1-2 punch at running back. Ricky Pearsall (ASU transfer) is a big time playmaker for them at wide receiver. More analysis to follow, but this an exciting matchup hopefully Beaver nation will be pumped up for. Who’s going to Las Vegas to support the Beavs?!

