Beavers in the NFL - Week One

The 2023 NFL season is underway, and several Beavers saw action on the field in Week One. Here’s a quick roundup.

Luke Musgrave - Tight End, Green Bay Packers

It was clear early in the preseason that the Packers intended to make Musgrave a key part of the offense right away, and we saw a bit of that in Week One. Musgrave was targeted 4 times, and caught three of them for 50 total yards. He hasn’t scored yet, but with the Packers offense performing well under Jordan Love as the Packers cruised to a 38-20 win, it’s only a matter of time before Musgrave sees the end zone.

Brandin Cooks - Wide Receiver, Dallas Cowboys

In his first game as a Cowboy Cooks made two catches for 22 yards on 4 targets. Somehow none of the Cowboys 5 touchdowns in their blowout 40-0 win over the Giants were receiving touchdowns, but Cooks did finish second among Cowboys in yards received. Cooks appears to have sustained an injury in the game, as he was kept out of practice with a banged up knee. His status for this weekend’s game against the Jets is in doubt.

Jordan Poyer - Safety, Buffalo Bills

While Buffalo fell flat in New York, even with Aaron Rodgers out of the game, Poyer put in a solid performance for the Bills. Poyer totaled 7 tackles on the night, 4 solo. The Buffalo defense put in a decent performance Monday night, they just couldn’t bail out a Josh Allen offense that couldn’t stop turning the ball over.

Steven Nelson - Cornerback, Houston Texans

The Texans were blown away by the Baltimore Ravens in a 25-9 loss, but Steven Nelson managed to come up with a big play. In the first quarter, the Ravens managed to drive down to the Houston 16 yard line, but Nelson prevented a score by picking off Lamar Jackson pass to Zay Flowers. Nelson also added a pass deflection and two tackles in the game.

Isaiah Hodgins - Wide Receiver, New York Giants

No one on the New York Giants acquitted themselves well in the team’s 40-0 blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys, but Hodgins at least came up with a big play; a 24 yard reception that was the Giants longest of the day. That was his only catch.

Johnny Hekker - Punter, Carolina Panthers

Hekker continues to be one of the best punters in the league. In Carolina’s 24-10 loss to the Falcons, Hekker punted 5 times with a 53.2 yard average. His longest was a very nice 69 yarder, and he had one punt which pinned the Falcons inside their own 20.

Isaac Seumalo - Guard, Pittsburgh Steelers

Seumalo struggled in his debut with the Steelers. That’s bound to happen against a San Francisco defense that might be the league’s best but you still hate to see it. The Pittsburgh running game was especially anemic, putting up only 41 yards on the ground. Hopefully Seumalo can bounce back next week against the Browns.

Kyle Peko - Defensive Tackle, Tennessee Titans

Peko has found a role as a depth player on the Titans line, and made the most of his time in Tennessee’s week one loss against the Saints. He picked up 2 tackles while playing in 34% of snaps. We’ll see how his role grows as the season progresses.

Teagan Quitoriano - Tight End, Houston Texans

Quitoriano picked up one reception for 11 yards in the Texans season opening loss to the Ravens. Quitoriano’s time in the NFL has been limited by injuries to some extent, but if he can start clicking with a very young Texans offense he could be a key player.

That’s all for now. We’ll be checking with all the Beavers in the pros throughout the season, so be sure to check back.