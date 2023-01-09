Oregon State WBB: Beavers Take Down ASU 69-59

After a tough loss against Arizona, the Beavers bounced back in Tempe, taking down the Arizona State Wildcats 69-59 Sunday morning. The win improves the Beavers record to 10-6 overall, and 2-3 in Pac-12 play, while the Sun Devils fall to 7-9 overall, and 0-3 in conference play.

The Beavers jumped out to a quick lead in the first quarter, with some excellent three point shooting leading the way. Noelle Mannen sank two threes, while AJ Marotte and Martha Pietsch hit one each. At the end of the first the Beavers were up 16-7.

The second quarter was closer, with ASU finding a way to score consistently. Still, some solid shooting from Talia von Oelhoffen and some big defensive plays from Raegan Beers, kept the Beavers in front, up 29-19 at the half.

The Beavers and Sun Devils were perfectly matched in the second half, with each team scoring 40 points. That of course worked out for Oregon State, who stayed in front all the way to the final buzzer. After a relatively quiet first half, Raegan Beers exploded in the second, scoring 18 points to lead the Beavers to victory.

Beers finished with a total of 20 points, 12 rebounds and 1 assist for another double double. Talia von Oelhoffen was the only other Beaver to hit double digits in scoring, with 10 points, 10 rebounds and 3 assists. Noelle Mannen rounded out the top scorers with 9 points, 2 rebounds and 2 assists.

Oregon State will be back in Corvallis next weekend to take on the Washington schools. They’ll host Washington State on Friday, January 13th and Washington on Sunday, January 15th.