Oregon State Basketball: Arizona State Holds Off Oregon State, 74-69

Oregon State seemed to have an upset brewing on Saturday night, as they led Arizona State by a three-point margin at the half-time break. However, the Sun Devils would use a strong defensive effort to hold the Beavers to just 27 points over the final twenty minutes to leave Corvallis with a 74-69 victory.

Boasting a starting five that included former Beaver Warren Washington, Arizona State was fueled by a 21-point outing from Desmond Cambridge Jr., as well as a duo of double-digit scoring displays from Devan Cambridge (13 points) and Frankie Collins (12 points).

Devan Cambridge also snagged a game-high 8 rebounds, while teammate DJ Horne dished out a game-high 4 assists.

For the Beavers, the loss was the fifth straight for a crew that only saw Michael Rataj (17 points) and Glenn Taylor Jr. (13 points) add double-figures in the scoring column. Overall, Oregon State is now 7-11 on the season with a battle of the basement upcoming against Stanford next week.

Up Next: The Beavers return to action on Thursday (1/19) on the road at Stanford at 8:00 PM PT.