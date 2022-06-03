Arizona eliminates Oregon State Softball from WCWS

Oregon State’s amazing postseason run came to an end Friday night in Oklahoma City at the Women’s College World Series. The Beavers were one of the last four teams to make the NCAA tournament and kept dancing until they were one of the final eight teams remaining. Yesterday their All-American Mariah Mazon was a surprise absence in their loss to Florida. Today she was available and started in the circle for Oregon State.

Mazon pitched all six innings and allowed three runs. Oregon State jumped out to an early 1-0 lead, but they were unfortunate to just get the one run in the top of the 2nd inning. Arizona quickly tied the game and things stayed close for the majority of the game.

The Beavers left six runners on-base and just couldn’t quite get the big hits when they needed them most. Late in the game Arizona did some damage against Mariah Mazon as her pitch count crept into the 90’s. After scoring a couple runs, the Wildcats almost hit a deep ball that justttt went foul which could have plated them two more runs. Mazon was able to limit the damage though as Oregon State moved to the 7th inning and down to their final three outs. The Beavers caused some drama in the final inning, but a great play from Arizona’s left-fielder ended the game.