Florida defeats Oregon State Softball, 7-1

Just before game time Oregon State softball announced that All-American Mariah Mazon (their ace and top-hitter) would not be available against Florida in the College World Series. OSU did not give a reason for her absence, but did say they hope to have Mariah back in the near future. The announcers mentioned it was not injury or disciplinary related. Anyways back to the action in Oklahoma City.

The Beavers started the scoring with a 2-out single that scored Xiao Gin who hit a double to get into scoring position. Sarah Haendiges got the start in the circle and held Florida scoreless in the bottom of the 1st. Things really going interesting for Oregon State fans in the 2nd inning. Oregon State loaded the bases with zero outs and forced Florida to make an early pitching change. Natalie Lugo took over pitching duties in a tough position and completely shut down the Beavers the rest of the game. A line out, strike out and ground out ensued and all the sudden Florida had all the momentum being down just one run.

Florida quickly captured the lead in the bottom of the 2nd inning and never looked back. The Beavers made a bunch of uncharacteristic mistakes matching their season-high for errors with four. Florida on the other-hand made several impressive defensive plays. Natalie Lugo was the unofficial women of the match. Pitching six scoreless innings and allowing just one hit.

Oregon State is still in it thanks to the double-elimination format, but their is no more margin for error. The Beavers will regroup and hope to welcome back Mariah Mazon for their next game. Oregon State will face the loser of Arizona/Oklahoma State tomorrow at 6:30 PM (PDT) on ESPN2.