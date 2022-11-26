Beavers overcome long odds to beat Ducks, 38-34

HOLY SMOKESS!! What a win!! The Beavers stormed all the way back from a 31-10 deficit to beat the Ducks in Reser Stadium. Despite three brutal turnovers, an injury to Damien Martinez, awful referee decisions, a pregame power outtage and completing just six passes Oregon State leaned on a deep running back room to earn the victory on Saturday.

Here’s how it all went down:

FIRST HALF

Oregon State got the ball first and got in field goal range. Everett Hayes drilled a 50-yard field goal to get the Beavs on the board first. On Oregon’s first possession Bo Nix threw a deep 50-50 ball that Chase Cota managed to come down with in the endzone, 7-3 Oregon. The Beavers answered with an 11-play, 75-yard touchdown drive of their own though and Ben Gulbranson got into into the endzone (with help from Jack Velling) 10-7 Beavs. Gulbranson threw a bad interception in the 2nd quarter, but Oregon State’s defense sacked Bo Nix on fourth down to get the ball back. A 17-7 Oregon State lead seemed inevitable thanks to three consecutive runs of 14+ yards; but then Pac-12 refs got involved. Two straight Damien Martinez runs were given awful spots (one was confirmed?! after Jonathan Smith challenged it). It was insanely frustrating and the Ducks capitalized with a 95-yard drive touchdown drive that gave them a 14-10 lead at the break.

SECOND HALF

Oregon State forced a three-and-out to open the half, but on the Beavs first offensive possession of the half Ben Gulbranson didn’t see Jeffrey Bassa who easily intercepted his throw and returned it to the 2-yard line. Things didn’t get better for Oregon State as the Ducks went on a stretch scoring 24 unanswered points. A Tre’Shaun Harrison fumble lead to an Oregon field goal giving the Ducks a commanding 31-10 lead late in the third quarter. Despite being down three touchdowns Oregon State didn’t throw the ball for the rest of the game and boy did it payoff! Damien Martinez ripped off a 43 yard run, but hurt his knee and didn’t play the rest of the way. Jam Griffin, Deshaun Fenwick and Isaiah Newell picked up the slack though. Oregon State proceeded to score 28 straight points over the last 18 minutes of game time. As effective as the running game was, the defense was phenomenal in the 4th quarter. Oregon was 0-5 on 4th down conversions. With the game hanging in the balance and the Ducks getting the ball at the 5 yard line (thanks to a questionable P.I.) the defense stuffed three straight runs and Bo Nix threw an incompletion. After the Beavers took over Deshaun Fenwick powered ahead for a first down to ice the game and set the team up into victory formation.

The Pros:

WINNING! No quit, no excuses, all heart. WOW! Amazing team win!!

Damien Martinez topping 100 yards for the 6th straight game! Please be okay Damien!

I cannot believe the resolve that this team showed down 3 touchdowns late in the 2nd half. Incredible effort.

268 rushing yards (6.2 YPC). Oregon has a good rush defense and the Beavs got it done.

Tanner Miller taking over for the injured Jake Levengood. Heady stuff!

Kitan Oladapo (17 tackles), Omar Speight, Kyrei Fisher-Morris, Jaydon Grant (he wasn’t even 100%)!! I feel like I could list the whole defense, incredible game gentlemen!!

The Cons: