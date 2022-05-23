Oregon State Basketball: Arizona State Transfer Guard Justin Rochelin Picks The Beavers

Just days after officially adding Georgia transfer guard Christian Wright to the program, Oregon State filled the remaining spot on their upcoming 2022-2023 roster by securing the commitment of former Arizona State guard Justin Rochelin.

Rochelin was a freshman last season for the Sun Devils, but failed to see any action at all during the campaign, despite what could’ve been some decent opportunities during Arizona State’s subpar 14-17 year. The 6’ 4”, 190-pound talent was ranked as a three-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class for Sun Devils’ head coach Bobby Hurley, coming out of the Heritage Christian School in California.

At this point, Rochelin’s ability to make an impact at the collegiate level is still very much up in the air, but the Beavers will be hoping a fresh start within a fluid roster could be the change needed for the Encino, California product to kick-start his career.

With the addition of Rochelin to the 2022-2023 roster, Oregon State should now be at a full thirteen scholarships for the upcoming season.