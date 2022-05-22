Oregon State softball advances to 2nd Super Regional in school history

The Beavers are still dancing! Thanks to some stellar pitching, awesome defense and Mariah Mazon heroics Oregon State softball beat #11 Tennessee in back-to-back games in Knoxville to keep their season alive.

As the three seed in the Knoxville regional the Beavers opened up with a thrilling 4-3 victory over Ohio State on Friday. Tennessee got the best of them in the first match-up on Saturday morning (0-3). But Oregon State bounced back sending Ohio State home after a 5-1 victory. That set up the Sunday showdown with Tennessee. The Volunteers needed to win just one game to advance.

The Beavers opened up with an impressive 8-3 victory Sunday morning. And followed up the finale with an exciting 3-1 victory to advance to the Super Regionals. Senior Mariah Mazon was electric hitting home runs in three straight games during the Knoxville Regional. She also was a starting pitcher multiple times this weekend and came on in relief a couple times (including earning the save in the finale).

The Pac-12 was impressive during the first weekend of the NCAA softball tournament. Arizona State, UCLA, Arizona, Stanford and Oregon State all advanced past the regional stage and Washington is facing Texas right now for the right to advance.

Up Next?

at Stanford (39-20)

The conference foe knocked off #6 Alabama in the Tuscaloosa regional to advance. Oregon State played Stanford in a three game series in Corvallis this season, winning two of them.

When?

Game one will start Friday May 27th at 7:30 PM on ESPNU. Game two will be Saturday May 28th at 3:00 PM on ESPNU and if necessary game three will immediately follow game two on Saturday.