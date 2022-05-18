Oregon State Basketball: Georgia Transfer Christian Wright Officially Joins Program

Christian Wright, a 6’ 3”, 185-pound guard who played last season at the University of Georgia, has officially signed an “athletics aid agreement” to join the Oregon State basketball program for the upcoming 2022-2023 campaign.

The rising sophomore started 11 games for Georgia but saw action in all 32 contests, averaging 5.3 points, 2.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and shooting 34.8% from the field for the Bulldogs. The team finished a disappointing 6-26 overall under then-head coach Tom Crean, which persuaded the Atlanta-native to leave the program and find a new home.

Eventually, Georgia would part ways with Crean leading the program and then swiftly hire new-head coach Mike White away from SEC rival Florida.

Wright’s addition in Corvallis will see the guard take part in an even larger rebuilding project at Oregon State, as the Beavers try to recover from a 3-28 season, where they won just once in league play and lost their last seventeen games of the year.