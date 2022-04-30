BJ Baylor signs UDFA deal with the Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers are signing BJ Baylor after he went undrafted in the 2022 NFL draft.

B.J. Baylor to the Green Bay Packers, per a league source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) May 1, 2022

Anyone who caught an Oregon State football game this past fall knows how talented BJ Baylor is. Last season he provided the bulk of Oregon State’s offense totaling 1,337 rushing yards. In fact he became the first Beaver to lead the league in rushing yards since Steven Jackson did it in 2003.

Lookout for BJ Baylor with the Packers. Baylor has always been a great teammate and wasn’t utilized as often as he should have been early in his Oregon State career because of the fantastic running backs ahead of him (like Jermar Jefferson who is now with the Lions). Best of luck to BJ Baylor in the NFL!