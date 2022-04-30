 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Elijah Jones signs UDFA deal with the Seattle Seahawks

One of Oregon State’s top corners is staying in the Pacific Northwest

By Marcus Russell
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 23 Utah at Oregon State Photo by Brian Murphy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks are signing Elijah Jones after he went undrafted in the 2022 NFL draft.

Elijah Jones transferred to Oregon State after three seasons with the Kansas Jayhawks. The senior defensive back played in five games, making five tackles with one pass breakup this past season. The Seahawks drafted a couple of defensive backs on day three. Coby Bryant (4th round) and Tariq Woolen (5th round). With the Seahawks needing help in the secondary Jones will have a chance to compete for a roster spot with Seattle. Best of luck to Elijah Jones!

Loading comments...