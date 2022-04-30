Elijah Jones signs UDFA deal with the Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks are signing Elijah Jones after he went undrafted in the 2022 NFL draft.

That’s all I needed was a opportunity! Thank you, let’s work ! @Seahawks — EJ1k (@_everything1k) May 1, 2022

Elijah Jones transferred to Oregon State after three seasons with the Kansas Jayhawks. The senior defensive back played in five games, making five tackles with one pass breakup this past season. The Seahawks drafted a couple of defensive backs on day three. Coby Bryant (4th round) and Tariq Woolen (5th round). With the Seahawks needing help in the secondary Jones will have a chance to compete for a roster spot with Seattle. Best of luck to Elijah Jones!