Andrzej Hughes-Murray signs UDFA deal with the Los Angeles Rams

One of Oregon State’s top tacklers is headed to the NFL

By Marcus Russell
Syndication: Journal-Courier Nikos Frazier / Journal & Courier via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The LA Rams have signed Andrzej Hughes-Murray after he went undrafted in the 2022 NFL draft.

Andrzej Hughes-Murray had a fantastic career for Oregon State football and played his best football as a senior. He had impressive measurables at Oregon State’s pro-day and has a real chance to impress the coaching staff and find a home with the defending champions. He’ll join Trevon Bradford who is also heading to Los Angeles albeit with a different team. Congrats to Andrzej!

