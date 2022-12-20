Oregon State Football: Early Signing Day Preview

The NCAA Early Signing Period opens tomorrow, and the Beavers have set up one of their most promising recruiting classes in years. 247Sports has Oregon State ranked 49th in the nation while Rivals.com slots them in at 50th; 8th overall in the Pac-12. 19 Players are expected to sign tomorrow. It’s Jonathan Smith’s 2nd highest-rated recruiting class (2019 came in at 42nd). Here’s a quick look at who to keep an eye out for:

2023 Commits

The star power at the top is impressive. Aidan Chiles and Kelze Howard are the two highest ranked recruits of the Jonathan Smith era. The Beavers usually build their roster by developing their high school recruits into big time contributors (i.e. Jaydon Grant) or they land a player like Tre’Shaun Harrison from the transfer portal who is ready to contribute immediately. Chiles and Howard could be ready to make a splash immediately. Omar Speights and Damien Martinez are the only other high school recruits that I can remember being highly recruited and then making an impact as true freshman during Smith’s tenure.

With the departures of Luke Musgrave, Tre’Shaun Harrison and Tyjon Lindsey; the Beavers are looking to restock their pass-catching options. A plethora of receivers have committed to Oregon State, including big time playmakers like Tastean Reddicks and Montrel Hatten. Tight ends Dorian Thomas & Cooper Jensen have huge potential and will bring next level athleticism to the tight end room. Silas Bolden and John Dunmore showed they are ready for more receptions and stepped up in a big way versus Florida, but their will be plenty of opportunities for freshman next season.

Oregon State was also focused on recruiting the defensive line and adding players that can get after opposing quarterbacks. Howard, Nikko Taylor, Thomas Collins, Zakaih Saez and Abraham Johnson will all have a chance to join the defensive line rotation next season. The Beavers are looking to replace Simon Sandberg, Cody Anderson and potentially Isaac Hodgins.

Oregon State will also need to replace a few key members of their secondary. Namely key leaders Jaydon Grant and Rejzohn Wright. Others like Kitan Oladapo might test the NFL waters or could return to Corvallis. Incoming recruits: Andre Piper-Jordan, Jermod McCoy and Harlem Howard will be welcome additions to the secondary.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg for Oregon State. Expect a lot more news as the Early Signing Period opens up early tomorrow morning.