The Beavers find themselves in California today for a late night kickoff on ESPN. Oregon State is without their starting quarterback and are looking to stop a two-game losing streak.
Here’s the details on how to watch Oregon State vs. Stanford tonight:
Game Date/Time:
- Saturday October 08, 8:00 p.m. PDT
Location:
- Stanford Stadium - Stanford, California
Channel:
Game Notes:
Spread:
- Oregon State, -4.5
Radio Coverage:
TV:
Pregame Reading:
- 5 things to know about Utah Football
Loading comments...