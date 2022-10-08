 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to Watch Oregon State vs. Stanford

How to watch Oregon State vs. Stanford tonight

By Marcus Russell
/ new
NCAA Football: Oregon State at Fresno State Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The Beavers find themselves in California today for a late night kickoff on ESPN. Oregon State is without their starting quarterback and are looking to stop a two-game losing streak.

Here’s the details on how to watch Oregon State vs. Stanford tonight:

Game Date/Time:

  • Saturday October 08, 8:00 p.m. PDT

Location:

  • Stanford Stadium - Stanford, California

Channel:

Game Notes:

Spread:

  • Oregon State, -4.5

Radio Coverage:

TV:

Pregame Reading:

  • 5 things to know about Utah Football

Loading comments...