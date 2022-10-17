Jordan Poyer is a warrior

Buffalo Bills star safety, Jordan Poyer, suffered a rib injury against the Ravens in week 4. It occurred during his 2nd interception of the game. The former Oregon State star is a team captain for the Super Bowl favorite Bills and was forced to miss week 5 due to the injury. He still hasn’t been cleared to fly as doctors explained he had a collapsed lung or a ‘resolving pneumothorax’. Despite not being cleared to fly he was given the okay to play; so he made the 15 hour drive from NY to Arrowhead Stadium to help his team defeat Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Poyer played every single defensive snap on Sunday.

Live shot of @BuffaloBills Safety Jordan Poyer, who drove 15 hours to Kansas City and back to play in the game against the Chiefs because he wasn’t medically cleared to fly with his rib injury. pic.twitter.com/mdZHFzCCX0 — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) October 17, 2022

The drive crosses five states and is about 1,000 miles long. Not only did he have to drive to Kansas City; he’s making the long trek back after the game. Thankfully the Bills have their ‘bye’ week, so Poyer can rest up. They also play their next game at home, so hopefully Poyer is cleared to fly before their next away game in a couple weeks.