Chance Nolan is OUT against Stanford

Oregon State’s starting quarterback did not make the trip with the team to California and will not play Saturday night versus the Cardinal. Ben Gulbranson is in line to make his first collegiate start and Tristian Gebbia will serve as his backup.

Sources: Oregon State quarterback Chance Nolan won’t play tomorrow against Stanford. He’d been considered day-to-day with a neck sprain. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) October 8, 2022

Chance Nolan injured his neck after after being tackled against Utah. The replay showed him landing on his helmet and his neck bending an unnatural way. Gulbranson finished the game for Oregon State and while both quarterbacks were able to move the ball and rack up yards against Utah, interceptions proved costly as the Utes ran away with the victory in the second half.

The Beavers will play on ESPN tomorrow night (8 PM). Read up on Stanford here and here. Oregon State will still be favored despite being down their starting QB, but it could make earning the victory a bit tougher.