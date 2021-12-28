Oregon State Football: Recruiting Update (Defensive Prospects)

Yesterday we took a look at some of the top offensive prospects that Jonathan Smith and company are turning their attention to in the 2023 recruiting class. Today we look at the defensive side of the ball:

1) Demarcus Houston - Cornerback

Demarcus Houston is the 2nd-highest ranked recruit in the State of Oregon for the 2023 class and he resides just 15 minutes from Corvallis (West Albany). Houston is not only an exceptional defensive back, he’s long and uses his frame to blanket opposing wide receivers. Demarcus Houston should be one of the Beavers main recruiting targets.

2) Andre Piper-Jordan Jr. - Cornerback

Staying in the PNW, Andre Piper-Jordan Jr. is from Federal Way, WA (just south of Seattle). He’s got good size for a defensive back (6-foot-1) and he’s already received offers from: Virginia Tech, Nevada and Oregon State. Blue Adams is an awesome defensive backs coach to play for and wants Andre in Corvallis. It’ll be interesting to see what Andre decides to do if his hometown Huskies come calling in the next year.

3) Hunter Wiggins - Safety

Hunter is a talented safety from San Diego, California. The 6-foot, 185-pound athlete is a playmaker in the secondary and already has a a bunch of offers (including from USC). Currently Arizona and Oregon State are the only out-of-state offers; but I expect that list to grow rapidly.

4) Jonathan Landry - Cornerback

Jonathan Landry is another PNW-native from Vancouver, Washington (Evergreen High School). He doesn’t currently hold an Oregon State offer, but I expect that to change. Landry does hold offers from Virginia, Utah State and Florida Atlantic. He’s a great athlete that plays both ways (WR/CB) and projects as a speedy defensive back at the next level.

5) Tristan Davis - Defensive End/Edge

Tristan Davis from Wilsonville High School (OR) has immense potential. At 6-foot-7, 235-pounds he’s a great athlete and could develop into a game changer. He’s a little bit raw and needs to develop his pass rushing repertoire, but there’s no denying his athleticism and talent. Wilsonville even utilizes him as a tight end at times. Currently his only offers are Colorado and Nevada. But I expect Oregon State to offer shortly, also Michigan is interested but they haven’t pulled the trigger on an official offer yet.

6) Blake Nichelson - Linebacker

Blake Nichelson is an impressive athlete; standing 6-foot-3 and 200-pounds from Manteca, California. He’s a playmaker whether he’s wreaking havoc in the backfield or if he’s got the ball in his hands on offense. Nichelson currently holds offers from: Arizona, Boston College, Fresno State and Oregon State.

7) Jaylon Jenkins - Safety

Jaylon Jenkins is actually high school teammates with Andre Piper-Jordan Jr. (#2 on this list). The Washington-native has great instincts for the ball and isn’t afraid to mix it up and shut down the run game. According to 247 Sports, Jenkins doesn’t hold any offers currently but I expect that to change.

8) Stanley Raass - Defensive End/Edge

Oregon State has been hitting the recruiting trails hard to find new talent on the defensive line. Stanley Raass fits the bill as an impressive lineman from Lehi, Utah. Raass currently holds offers from: BYU, WSU and Oregon State. Raass enjoys the physicality at the line of scrimmage. He plays left tackle and on the defensive line for Skyridge High School and would be a great addition to the Beavers defense.

9) Grant Buckey - Defensive End/Edge

Buckey holds a handful of offers already (including Michigan & Stanford). Stanford appears to be the leader in the clubhouse, but Oregon State and Legi Suiaunoa will be recruiting Grant Buckey hard until he makes a decision. He’s a 6-foot-5, 270-pound and is almost unblockable rushing the quarterback from the edge.

10) Tevita Pome’e - Defensive Tackle

Heading back to Utah (Layton) to check in on the final player on today’s list. Tevita is a mountain of a man at 6-foot-3, 315-pounds; but he moves great for his size. He’s got a strong rugby background and absolutely makes his presence felt at the line of scrimmage. He currently holds offers from Oregon State and Vanderbilt, but more schools will join in over the next year. Tevita Pome’e should absolutely be a priority for the Beavs as they look to develop quality defensive lineman.

Don’t expect much activity on the recruiting trail until the dead period is over (mid-January). But after that look for Oregon State to add to their 2023 verbal commits. Thanks for reading Building the Dam this year and enjoy your upcoming New Year’s weekend!