Oregon State WBB: Beavers Take Down Utah 58-44 For Another Top 20 Victory

The Oregon State Women’s Basketball team, ranked 17th after last weekend’s victory over Oregon, kept their hot streak alive Friday night by taking down the 20th ranked Utah Utes 58-44. The Beavers record improves to 19-3 overall, and 8-3 in the Pac-12. That’s third in the conference standings, behind only Stanford and Colorado.

The first quarter was a real battle for the Beavers. Raegan Beers scored the first points of the game with a layup, but a three from Alissa Pili gave the Utes an early lead. An AJ Marotte layup gave the Beavers the lead back, but Kennedy McQueen answered for Utah. The teams traded the lead back and forth, with the Beavers clinging to a one point, 12-11 lead after the first.

The second quarter continued to be a close contest, before Timea Gardiner sparked an Oregon State run late in the period. Gardiner scored 8 points in the quarter, including two threes in the final two minutes, to give the Beavers a 30-22 lead as the first half ended.

Talia von Oelhoffen got the Beaver lead into double digits with a jump shot to start the second half. Raegan Beers continued to be a major scoring threat, and Donovyn Hunter started to get into the game in a big way, as the Beavers extended their lead to as much as 17, before a Utah run cut the margin to 11 as the quarter ended.

Scoring in the 4th quarter was low as both teams clamped down defensively, but the OSU defense proved stingier as they held Utah to just 6 points. Half of those points were free throws from Alissa Pili, and the other three were from a Kennady McQueen three pointer. Other than that, Utah could not find any open shooting, as the Beavers sealed their fourth win in a row.

Raegan Beers led the team in scoring, with 17 points, 8 rebounds and an assist. timea Gardiner and Donovyn Hunter each added 10 points. Gardiner also contributed 6 rebounds and 2 assists, while Hunter added 5 rebounds and 4 assists.

Up next for the Beavers is perhaps their toughest contest so far this season, a trip to Boulder to take on the #4 Colorado Buffaloes. OSU pulled off a huge upset over Colorado just a few weeks ago, but things will be much tougher on the Buffaloes home court. Tip off is set for 11 AM on Sunday, February 11th.