Oregon State WBB: Beavers Take Down #3 Colorado 68-62

After a huge win from the Oregon State Men Thursday night, the Beaver Women responded by delivering a big upset win of their own, taking down the third ranked Colorado Buffaloes 68-62 Friday night. With the victory the Beavers improve to 16-3 overall and 5-3 in the conference.

Another big game from Donovyn Hunter started with her scoring the first points of the night with a pullup jumper. She added a driving layup a few minutes later to keep the Beavers in front, but as the first quarter wore on Colorado took control of the game. 7 points from Frida Formann in the final minutes of the period gave the Buffaloes an 8 point lead, before an AJ Marotte jump shot cut that to 6, 20-14.

Formann added a pair of free throws to open the second quarter, as Colorado kept themselves comfortably in front of OSU. After a Quay Miller hookshot gave Colorado a 10 point lead, the Beavers finally found some offensive footing. Raegan Beers, Donovyn Hunter and Talia von Oelhoffen rapidly cut the Buffalo lead down to nothing, with a Beers layup tying the game with 3 minutes left in the half. A Timea Gardiner layup then gave the Beavers their first lead of the quarter, letting Oregon State head to the locker room up 32-30.

A pair of free throws from Aaronete Vonleh tied the game early in the third, but a Donovyn Hunter 3 got the Beavers back in front. Another three from AJ Marotte kept the Beavers in front, but Colorado kept things close. Vonleh tied the game with a jump shoot with 1:26 left in the quarter, but a frantic final minute of the period, including a three from Adlee Blacklock and 3 free throws from Talia von Oelhoffen, gave the Beavers a 6 point, 46-40 lead.

Oregon State needed to hang on for just 10 more minutes, and things started well with Kelsey Reef scoring off of a Buffalo turnover. Colorado shaved the OSU lead down to 3, but an AJ Marotte and a Talia von Oelhoffen three got the margin back up to 8 in short order.

That was the story for most of the final quarter; Colorado would make things close for a bit, but Oregon State would always reassert control and stay a few scores in front. Colorado was forced to foul to keep themselves in the game as time ticked away, but Talia von Oelhoffen and Timea Gardiner did their jobs at the foul line, solidifying a 68-62 victory.

Donovyn Hunter and Talia von Oelhoffen tied for the lead in scoring last night, with 16 points each. They each also added 4 assists and 2 rebounds. It’s one of the biggest games we’ve seen for Hunter since she joined the Beavers, and this kind of performance against one of the best teams in the country means that Oregon State might have found their next big star.

Oregon State will be back in action Sunday afternoon against Utah. Tip off is set for noon.