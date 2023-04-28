NFL Draft: Luke Musgrave drafted by Green Bay Packers in 2nd Round

Oregon State’s former tight end has been drafted by the Green Bay Packers. He was drafted 42nd overall on Friday.

Luke Musgrave is a truly special player with his combination of size (6-foot-6, 253 pounds) and speed (4.61 40-yard dash). He’s a magnificent route runner who was poised to be the Beavers #1 pass-catcher after two games if not for a pesky knee injury. The Oregon native (Bend) didn’t put up eye-popping statistics during his college career, but there’s no doubt that he could become an elite NFL tight end.

Musgrave practiced and played in the Senior Bowl after fully recovering from his knee injury. He also put up incredible numbers that showed off his athleticism.

The Packers will have a new quarterback leading their team after trading Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets. Jordan Love has been waiting in the wings and is expected to thrive as a full-time starter. The Packers and Love are going to be thrilled with their new tight end draft pick.