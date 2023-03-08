Oregon State Baseball: Beavers Take Midweek Game Against San Diego 9-4

After a weekend series win over Cal Poly, the Beavers had their first weekend game of the season Tuesday inning, and once again looked excellent. It was a close game for awhile, but the Beavers blew things wide open late in the game to pick up a 9-4 win, and improve to 10-2 on the season.

After a scoreless first two innings, San Diego grabbed the lead in the top of the third inning. An Austin Smith double scored the first, and a Jack Costello grounder into a double play added a second, unearned run. Oregon State answered swiftly; in the bottom of the third a Travis Bazzana double added one run, and a Garret Forrester single added another, tying the game.

In the bottom of the fourth a Micah McDowell double down the left field line gave the Beavers the lead, but the Toreros answered in the top of the fifth with an Angelo Peraza sac fly. It didn’t take long for the Beavers to take the lead back however.

In the bottom of the fifth, Gavin Turley blasted his fifth home run of the season over the left field wall. A few batters later, a deep double from Mason Guerra scored Mikey Kane, giving OSU a two run lead.

Travis Bazzana would tack on another run in the bottom of the sixth with a solo home run, and in the bottom of the eighth Bazzana blew the game wide open, when a huge triple to right center scored three runners and gave Oreogn State a 9-3 lead.

Angelo Peraza got the Toreros one back in the top of the ninth with another sac fly, but it was too late for San Diego, as the Beavers walked out with a 9-4 win. Justin Thorsteinson, who came on in relief in the fifth and pitched 2.1 innings, picked up the win, giving him a 1.0 record.

Oregon State will be back in action this weekend with their first series against a Pac-12 opponent. The Washington State Cougars will be coming down to Corvallis for a three game series against the Beavers, with game 1 set to start at 5:35 PM on Friday, March 10th.