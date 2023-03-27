OSU Baseball: Beavers Take Down Cal 2-1 With Walk Off Wild Pitch

The final game in the series between Oregon State and California came down to the final inning, and with both teams tied 1-1, it was Cal that blinked first, with the Beavers capitalizing on a wild pitch to win 2-1 in a walk off and clinch their first Pac-12 series victory. The Beavers improve to 15-9 overall, and 3-6 in the conference, while the Golden Bears fall to 10-10, and 2-7 in the Pac-12.

The game was scoreless until the bottom of the third, when Oregon State got a run on the board. Easton Talt and Travis Bazzana hit a pair of singles to get on base, and then a pair of walks to Gavin Turley and Mikey Kane gave OSU a run.

Cal responded in the top of the fourth, when a Dom Souto single scored Jack Johnston. After that, the rest of the game was a pitcher’s duel, with both squads getting good work from their relievers. Oregon State pitchers allowed only 4 hits during the game, wiht only one of those coming after the fourth.

In the top of the ninth OSU closer Ryan Brown put down the Cal side quickly. The Beavers had one last shot to avoid extra innings. Travis Bazzana was walked to put the winning run on the base paths. A throwing error then let Bazzana get to third, and finally a wild pitch brought him home for a Beavers win.

Brown got the win, giving him a 2-0 record this season.

This week the Beavers will be traveling to Seattle. First, on Wednesday, the Beavers will face Seattle University in a midweek matchup. Then OSU will face Washington in a three game series starting Friday.