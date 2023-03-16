OSU Baseball: Beavers Snap Losing Streak With 12-1 Win Over Nevada

Oregon State has struggled to score runs in their last few games, but the dam finally broke Wednesday evening, as the Beavers scored 12 in a big win over Nevada. The win improves the Beavers record to 12-5 on the season.

This one is in the books. BEAVERS WIN!#GoBeavs pic.twitter.com/yzdvFYClic — Oregon State Baseball (@BeaverBaseball) March 16, 2023

OSU wasted no time getting some runs on the board. Micah McDowell opened the bottom of the first with a single, and then two walks to Travis Bazzana and Gavin Turley loaded the bases with no outs. Garret Forrester was then hit by a pitch to score a run, and then a Mason Guerra single scored two more.

Jacob Krieg was then walked, loading the bases again while there were still no outs on the board and forcing a change of pitchers. A wild pitch to Mikey Kane scored Forrester, and Kane was then walked. Tanner Smith then grounded into a double play, finally giving the Wolf Pack some outs, but scoring one final run. After the first, the Beavers were already up 5-0.

Smith with an RBI double and then Dernedde adds two more on another double and the lead is 8-0.#GoBeavs pic.twitter.com/hfmXyhws8A — Oregon State Baseball (@BeaverBaseball) March 16, 2023

The momentum kept rolling in the bottom of the third. Mason Guerra started off with a single, and a Mikey Kane walk gave the Beavers a pair of runners. A deep Tanner Smith double to left field scored Guerra, and then a second double, this time from Kyle Dernedde, scored Kane and Smith. 8-0 Beavers.

The Beavers added another in the bottom of the fourth, when a wild pitch scored Mikey Kane. Nevada finally got a run on the board in the top of the seventh, off of a Mason Hirata single, but OSU responded quickly.

Tanner Smith was hit by a pitch to start the inning, and then Ruben Cedillo was walked to put Smith in scoring position. Dallas Macias followed that up with a massive triple to score both runners. An Easton Taft single scored Macias, giving us our 12-1 final score.

As good as the hitting was Wednesday night, Beaver pitching also had a great day on the mound. A platoon of six pitchers secured the victory, with David Grewe, who pitched 2.2 innings, picking up the W for a 1-0 record. The group allowed only four hits, while striking out 16 Nevada batters.

The Beavers will be off Thursday, before they hit the road for their first Pac-12 road series. They’ll be heading to Stanford to take on the Cardinal for a three game series that starts tomorrow.