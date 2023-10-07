Game 6: Oregon State Beavers at California Golden Bears Gamethread

It’s game day once again, and the Beavers are headed down the Pacific coast to take on a pretty tough Cal team. For more info on the matchup be sure to check out our Key Matchups to Watch from earlier this week. Use this post to share your thoughts on the game as it happens.
Game Information
- Opponent: California Golden Bears (3-2)
- Date: Saturday, October 7th, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM PT
- Location: California Memorial Stadium (Berkeley, CA)
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Radio: Beaver Sports Network
