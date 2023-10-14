Game 7: UCLA Bruins at Oregon State Beavers

Oregon State is back home this weekend to take on one of their toughest opponents this season. The 4-1 Bruins are currently ranked 18th in the AP poll, so whoever wins tonight’s game will be making a strong case for bowl selection as we enter the latter half of the season. Check out some key matchups to watch from Building the Dam’s own Tucker Smith for more info on the game.
Game Information
- Opponent: UCLA Bruins (4-1)
- Date: Saturday, October 14th, 2023
- Time: 5:00 PM PT
- Location: Reser Coliseum (Corvallis, OR)
- TV: Fox
- Radio: Beaver Sports Network
