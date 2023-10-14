 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game 7: UCLA Bruins at Oregon State Beavers

Oregon State goes for win number 6 against a strong UCLA team.

By John Severs
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 05 Oregon State at UCLA Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Oregon State is back home this weekend to take on one of their toughest opponents this season. The 4-1 Bruins are currently ranked 18th in the AP poll, so whoever wins tonight’s game will be making a strong case for bowl selection as we enter the latter half of the season. Check out some key matchups to watch from Building the Dam’s own Tucker Smith for more info on the game.

Game Information

  • Opponent: UCLA Bruins (4-1)
  • Date: Saturday, October 14th, 2023
  • Time: 5:00 PM PT
  • Location: Reser Coliseum (Corvallis, OR)
  • TV: Fox
  • Radio: Beaver Sports Network

