Taliese Fuaga Named PFF Midseason All-American

Oregon State right tackle Taliese Fuaga was named to Pro Football Focus’ First Team Mid-Season All American team this week. The 6’6” junior was named to the watch lists for the Outland Trophy and Lombardi Awards for the 2023 season and has lived up to the hype.

In addition to Fuaga, right guard Tanner Miller was named to PFF’s Third Team Mid-Season All American team. It is due recognition for the right side of an Oregon State offensive line that has paved the way for the Beavers through the first six games of the year.

To read what PFF has to say on Fuaga and the rest of the Mid-Season All Americans (including UCLA edge defender Laiatu Latu who will line up across from Fuaga and the Beavers this Saturday), click here.