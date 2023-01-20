Rumor: Beavers Targeting Keith Bhonapha As Next Running Backs Coach

Just a few days ago Oregon State Running Backs Coach AJ Steward was poached by Baylor, but it appears that the Beavers have moved quickly to secure his replacement. According to a report from Bruce Feldman at The Athletic, the Beavers are tapping Boise State Running Backs Coach Keith Bhonapha as Steward’s replacement.

SOURCE: Boise State RB coach Keith Bhonapha is expected to be the new running backs coach at Oregon State. He’s developed a lot of stud RBs the past decade. He and Jonathan Smith coached together at Washington and at Boise. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 20, 2023

As mentioned by Feldman, Bhonapha and Jonathan Smith have a history. Both were part of the coaching groups put together by Chris Petersen at Boise State and Washington. Bonahpha returned to Boise State last season, during which the Broncos’ George Holani rushed for 10 touchdowns and over 1,000 yards.

Bhonapha comes into one of the best running back situations in the Pac-12. Last season Freshman RB Damien Martinez established himself as a star, running for 982 yards and 7 touchdowns en route to a Pac-12 Freshman of the Year Award. With a mostly stable offensive line, next season could be even bigger for Martinez.