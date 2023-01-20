Oregon State MBB: Stanford Shuts Down Beavers In 67-46 Loss

Oregon State played Stanford tough for a time, but late in the second half the Beavers shooting all about disappeared, as OSU fell to the Cardinal 67-46 for their sixth loss in a row. The Beavers fall to 7-12 overall, and 1-7 in Pac-12 play. Stanford’s victory is their first in Pac-12 play, and they sit at 6-12 overall and 1-6 in the conference. If the Beavers are struggling this much with Stanford, its hard to see many more victories coming in the next couple months.

Things started fine for the Beavers, after Stanford leapt out to an early 5-0 lead, a three from Glenn Taylor Jr. and a jumper from Michael Rataj got the game tied up. Little did we know that that was the best position the Beavers would ever be in Friday night. Stanford retook the lead with a Maxime Raynaud layup, and while Oregon State kept things close, things started to shift around the 10 minute mark.

A 9 point Cardinal run got the Stanford lead into double digits. Spencer Jones scored 5 of those, and added another five later in the half to stretch the lea to 17. That was as high as it would get, as OSU scored 8 in the final minute and half to cut things close, thanks to a three from Nick Krass and a three point play from Dexter Akanno. The Beavers went to the locker room down 9, 31-22.

It appeared that momentum had shifted to Oregon State at the end of the first half, and that continued in the opening minutes of the second half. A pair of threes from Tyler Bilodeau and Glenn Taylor Jr., along with an Akanno layup, got the Beavers to within one of the Cardinal. They couldn’t take the lead though, and a few minutes later Stanford took control.

Starting with a Spencer Jones three, the Cardinal went on a 17 point run. Michael Jones did some real damage during this run, with three back to back three pointers and a pair of free throws. With 8 minutes left in the game the Beavers found themselves down 22, and never really looked competitive down the final stretch. Glenn Taylor Jr. and Jordan Pope had some individual highlights, but the Beavers never put together the kind of run they needed, falling by 21 in the end.

Glenn Taylor Jr. led the Beavers in scoring, and was the only Beaver to hit double digits. He finished the night with 11 points, 3 rebounds and 1 assist. Three other Beavers, Dexter Akanno, Tyler Bilodeau and Jordan Pope each added 8 points to round out the top scorers.

Next up for the Beavers is a trip to Berkley to take on California. The Golden Bears sit right in front of the Beavers in the Pac-12 standings, so this would be a great chance for Oregon State to pick up a conference road win, but with the team’s recent performance that’s going to be a challenge.