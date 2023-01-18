Oregon State 2023 Schedule Released

Oregon State’s full football scheduled was released this morning on the Pac-12 network. Official Pac-12 times won’t be picked until fall. Take a look at the schedule below:

Finishing the 2022 season with 10 wins & No. 17 in the final AP Poll. @BeaverFootball fans, what are you looking forward to this season? pic.twitter.com/2AljSBVZGL — Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) January 18, 2023

The BYE week is at a perfect time in Week 8 (mid-October). The schedule sets up well for Oregon State to rack up some wins early and get comfortable with the new pieces in their lineup. The month of November is going to be a gauntlet for this Beaver team though. At Colorado, Stanford, Washington and then at Oregon on a Friday.

The Beavers goal is to win a Pac-12 championship and if they can get to November playing their best football, they will be in position to do just that. What your thoughts on the football schedule Beaver Nation?