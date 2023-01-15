Oregon State WBB: Beavers Fall to Washington 79-67

Oregon State fell just short once again against a Pac-12 rival. After trailing by a big deficit at halftime against Washington, the Beavers fought their way back into the game in the second half, but couldn’t close the gap enough, losing 69-67. After Friday night’s loss against Washington State, the Beavers now sit at 10-8 overall, and 2-3 in the Pac-12. That places them ninth in the conference standings.

Talia von Oelhoffen scoreed the first points of the game, but Washington was able to take control of the game early, with Dalayah Daniels and Hannah Stiles pushing the Husky lead as high as 12. A three from Noelle Mannen, a Raegan Beers free throw and a von Oelhoffen layup managed to get the Beaver deficit down to 6 at the end of the first.

The second quarter was all Huskies. Oregon State scored just six points, with Mannen, von Oelhoffen and Bendu Yeaney each scoring two, while Washington put up 20. Emma Grothaus did the most damage, with a pair of threes, but it was a team effort from the Huskies, who ended the first half up 49-29.

Oregon State struggled to chip into the Husky lead in the third. It looked like Washington would enter the final quarter with an even larger lead, but 5 points from Bendu Yeaney in the final two minutes managed to trim the Washington lead to 19, 65-46.

The Beavers finally started shaving points off the Husky lead in the fourth. Raegan Beers and Talia von Oelhoffen got the margin down to 15 in the early minutes of the quarter, and as the game wound down Talia hit a pair of threes to get the deficit as low as 8. That was as low as it got, as Oregon State was simply out of time, and Washington was able to hit free throws to pad their lead back up. 10 minutes was simply not enough to wipe out a 20 point lead.

Von Oelhoffen was the Beavers leading scorer tonight, with 20 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists. Timea Gardiner was second with 10 points, 1 rebound and 1 assist. Raegan Beers and Noelle Mannen rounded out the top scorers, with 8 points each.

Next weekend the Beavers have only one game, but its a big one. The Oregon Ducks will come up to Corvallis on Friday, January 20th for the second and final game in their season series. The Ducks won game one 75-67.